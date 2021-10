The Paris bourse share market responded exceptionally well to the potential bad news of Rodolphe Belmer’s departure from Eutelsat. In early trading Eutelsat’s share price rose a full 1 percent in early trading to €12.60 and matching its recent peak of €12.60 at the height of the Patrick Drahi unsolicited €3.2 billion take-over bid, and by any measure the best position in terms of share price this year. Drahi heads up the Altice telco conglomerate.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO