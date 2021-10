Back in the mid 1960s, before many of us were even born, Fiat's 124 was a blandly styled four-door saloon for skint Italians. Even skint Italians wanted to have fun behind the wheel though so the 124's chassis was somewhat better than the boxy looks might have you believe. That made it a good basis for the two more sporting versions of the 124 that Fiat decided to build. One was the Pininfarina-designed 124 Sport Spider of 1966. The other was the 124 Sport Coupe by Mario Boano, who had previously worked for Pininfarina on the Ferrari 250 GT.

