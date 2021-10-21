CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Racing lines: F1 championship duel heads for Texas

By Damien Smith
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin maestros gear up for intense round that's too close to call. Six races to go, six points between them. The battle for the 2021 world championship is delicately poised as Formula 1 heads this week to the Lone Star State for the United States Grand Prix in Austin....

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Driver Wearing His Dad’s Helmet

Formula 1 racing has come to the United States, with this weekend’s grand prix taking place in Austin, Texas. In honor of this weekend’s race taking place in the U.S., one driver is wearing a NASCAR-inspired helmet. Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for McLaren, is wearing a Dale Earnhardt-inspired helmet at...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

F1: Martin Brundle calls for ‘respect on our patch’ after Megan Thee Stallion snub at US Grand Prix

Formula 1 pundit and presenter Martin Brundle has called for ‘manners and respect’ on the grid after being snubbed by Megan Thee Stallion at the United States Grand Prix.The former driver was conducting his usual pre-race grid walk where he attempts to catch a quick word with some of the biggest names at the event.And when he came across rapper Stallion he managed to get a brief word in before being ushered away by her security.One of the people protecting her then told Brundle: “You can’t do that.”Brundle swiftly responded in confrontational fashion by saying: “I can because I just...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton is Better than Michael Schumacher; Max Verstappen Will be Even Better: Johnny Herbert

It seemed impossible at one stage to even imagine any race driver to even match up to Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles. Yet now it is a reality, courtesy to Lewis Hamilton’s glorifying stint in the sport. However the 24-years-old Dutchman, Max Verstappen has taken the seven-time Brit world champion with surprise and has rightfully challenged him for 2021 title. Which has left former F1 driver Johnny Herbert praising him for all the right reasons.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Any driver not wanting to race F1 is lying - O’Ward

Pato O’Ward’s admits that his upcoming Formula 1 test for McLaren in Abu Dhabi is only just sinking in, and believes that any driver who claims they didn’t grow up wanting to race in the world championship is lying. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown promised O’Ward an F1 testing opportunity...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber fears Max Verstappen may not have a fast enough car to take an F1 title fight to Lewis Hamilton in the final six races... despite the Dutchman taking a six-point lead in the championship

Max Verstappen's hopes of taking a stunning F1 world championship this season may have faded a little after the Turkish Grand Prix, despite taking the overall lead according to Mark Webber. Red Bull star Verstappen took advantage of Lewis Hamilton's 10-place grid penalty for changing an engine to finish second...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ESPN

F1 announces record 23-race schedule for 2022

Formula One has announced a record 23-race calendar for the 2022 season, which will be the longest in the championship's history. With the introduction of the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium, F1 will compete at two U.S. races in one calendar year for the first time since 1984, with the popular U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas continuing in its current spot.
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

F1 releases 23-race 2022 calendar

Australia, Singapore, Japan, Canada set to make return. Formula One has released the 2022 race calendar with its 23 Grands Prix ensuring that the schedule is set to be the longest in the global series’ history. The calendar was confirmed following approval from the International Automobile Federation's (FIA) World Motor...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Hamilton lost the lead of the drivers’ standings after crossing the line fifth last time out in Turkey, with Verstappen’s second-place finish enough to give him a six-point advantage at the top of the table. Hamilton fought back from 11th place on the grid following an engine penalty, but had...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wants ‘important’ F1 race back in ‘beautiful’ South Africa

Lewis Hamilton says he believes that South Africa should be the next destination on Formula 1’s list as the sport continues to expand its race calendar in future seasons.The 2022 campaign will see drivers compete in a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix, including a second event in the United States around the streets of Miami, with Africa the only continent (Antarctica aside) which doesn’t host a race.The seven-time world champion believes that the sport’s owners Liberty Media should focus their attention on South Africa next, for both personal reasons and to serve fans in the region. F1 last raced in...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Motor Racing#The Lone Star State#Monza#Mercedes Amg#Red Bull Honda#Dutchman#Pirelli
AFP

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

The winner was not a driver but an algorithm on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the top car clocked an average speed of 218 km/h (135 mph), ushering autonomous vehicles into a new era. Setting the record pace over two laps, a team from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) won a $1 million prize in the first Indy Autonomous Challenge, an event dedicated to self-driving cars. Their car beat EuroRacing, another European team who fell to a coding mistake by one of their student engineers despite securing the fastest lap time ever recorded for an autonomous car, at 139 miles per hour (223 km/h). EuroRacing's Dallara IL-15 had been programmed to run five laps instead of the six scheduled for every competitor and therefore slowed down during its final drive around the oval, bringing down the average speed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
motorsportmagazine.com

George Russell F1 Poster Williams Racing F1 Wall Art – Limited edition of 250

This Exclusive George Russell limited edition run of only 250 is the ideal gift for any motorsport enthusiast. The Unique and original digital fine art painting will clearly show its number and the number produced in the run. The work is a professionally printed giclee print on Hahnemühle Matt Fibre® 200gsm and is an A3 print measuring 29.7 x 42.0 cm (11.69 x 16.53 inches). It comes with a certificate of authenticity.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Alonso would back a third American F1 race

F1’s American owner Liberty Media has made a big push to expand the sport's presence in North America since coming on board in 2017. Following the success of the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive, the new owners completed a deal to bring F1 to Miami from May 2022, which has secured a spot on a 23-race calendar that also includes Austin’s US GP in October.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Meet Max: Low-key Verstappen heads to Texas atop F1

Max Verstappen is in the first championship fight of his Formula One career as he heads to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, as the championship leader. The Dutch driver holds a six-point lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with six races remaining. The low-key son of a former F1 driver isn’t well-known to the American racing audience because he’s chosen not to participate in the popular Netflix docuseries about F1. The 24-year-old says he prefers to stay away from drama, even though his battle with Hamilton has been chock full of entertainment.
TEXAS STATE
austin.com

How To Enjoy F1 Weekend Without Going To The Race

Looking to get in on the hype of F1 race weekend but not interested in heading out to the track? We get it. Instead, you could party with race fans right in the middle of town. Sports Illustrated is hosting a post-race bash with hospitality experts The h.wood Group. The...
AUSTIN, TX
firstsportz.com

“Shaq Wins US Grand Prix”: Netizens React After Former La Lakers Star Takes Center Stage At Podium At COTA

Netizens react to NBA legend Shaq O’Neal aka Shaq on “winning” the US Grand Prix as he was among the many celebrities present at the Circuit Of America. After witnessing an edge-of-the-seat encounter between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton which went down to the very last turn of the last lap, the point difference between the two drivers now stands at 12 points. With Sergio Perez on the podium as well, this was Red Bull’s 200th podium in F1, they now trail by just 23 points in the Constructors’ standings.
NBA
Times Daily

Hamilton-Verstappen Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The red-hot rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton returned to the race track with a flip of the finger and an insult. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy