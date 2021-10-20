Here's Why There's Not a Trader Joe's Where You Live

When it comes to the ultimate comfort food, pasta is hard to beat. Cheap, versatile, and convenient, this Italian staple has an incredibly long shelf life, and one box of pasta usually only sets you back a dollar or so. But the best part about pasta? The infinite variety of sauces. Whether you want to snack on a bowl of pasta salad, tuck into a plate of lasagna, or chow down on some good ol' mac n' cheese, every pasta dish sits just as well in your stomach. And with the numerous pasta shapes, from fettuccine, to spaghetti, to tortellini, there are countless pairing possibilities when it comes to pasta. Not to mention, it's fairly simple to make. Even amateur chefs can boil up a pot of pasta and prepare a simple but delicious sauce to go with it.

