CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 20 Oct 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV€...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 25/10/2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26/10/2021 at 08:30 am. On 25/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:. Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Board of Bilia AB has resolved on share repurchases

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Bilia AB (publ) (”Bilia”) has decided to exercise its authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2021 to repurchase a maximum of 1,000,000 own shares. The main reason for the repurchasing program is to give the company flexibility regarding its equity and thereby optimize the capital structure of the company.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Stock Wallbox (WBX) is Up 50% Today

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) stock is trading over 50% higher today after the company announced a partnership with Uber (NYSE: UBER) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Performance#Euronext Amsterdam#Bghl#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Mtd#Lse#Navn#Sharesn An#Treasuryn An A Shares#Llp#Company
StreetInsider.com

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Sells Euroclear Holding SA/NV Stake to Silver Lake for EUR 709M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced an agreement in which Silver Lake will make a long-term strategic investment in Euroclear Holding SA/NV by acquiring ICE’s 9.85% stake in the company’s share capital for EUR709 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
cryptopolitan.com

Will Shiba Inu hit the $1 mark? Elon Musk expects $1.20 by the end of October

Elon Musk expects $1.20 per Shiba Inu by the end of October. Experts say the trend might remain bullish but the $1 mark might be far. Shiba Inu, the popular meme coin that’s been rocking the crypto world since earlier this month, has hit a new all-time high today, recoding $0.00004813 at one point. SHIB became the most traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
investing.com

3 Top Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

The U.S economy could grow significantly in the near term, driven by potential multi-trillion-dollar government infrastructure spending and a continuing low-interest-rate environment. Therefore, we think the shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), and Conn’s, Inc. (CONN), which possess solid growth attributes, could be the right picks now. Read on.President Biden’s ambitious multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan is getting closer to becoming a reality. "There was universal agreement in that room that we have to come to an agreement, and we want to get it done this week," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, commenting on the status of the pending bill. If passed, the massive federal spending it includes should boost the economy as a whole.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy