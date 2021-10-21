Charlotte Hornets 123, Indiana Pacers 122

The Charlotte Hornets have recently been defeated by the Boston Celtics, despite the best efforts of sophomore point guard LaMelo Ball, who put up 25 points on the loss, while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. While the game did go into overtime. LaMelo Ball had a particularly nasty stepback...
The Indiana Pacers are set to open up their 2021-22 season against the Charlotte Hornets next week. Charlotte is one of seven matchups the Pacers will have in the month of October as they face a challenging start to the season. With seven games over the span of 11 days,...
Malcolm Brogdon has been solid in his first two seasons with the Indiana Pacers but now the pressure is on him to help lead them back to the playoffs. With a ton of talent around him, Brogdon has to stay healthy and play at a high level after an offseason full of trade rumors.
THE STORY: This has to be the strangest start time that I can remember. 6:00 pm? Sure. 5:30... that’s 6:30 east coast time, which never happens. Anyway, the Mavericks are only without Reggie Bullock, so Dallas should run away with it as the Hornets are missing Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier. It’s always worth watching how much Luka Doncic plays.
Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021-22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Indiana Pacers.
It is still early but the preseason has not brought great results for the Indiana Pacers as a shooting team. Through three exhibitions, the Pacers have shot just 32-of-108 from deep, good for 29.6 percent. That has to improve over the course of the regular season if they stand any chance of competing in the East.
The Charlotte Hornets open their season on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. After a rocky preseason with blowout losses and an abundance of injuries, the Hornets are back healthy right in time for the season opener, which included Gordon Hayward’s battle with COVID-19.
Finishing touches were put on his pregame warm-up routine. The final flick of his left wrist is done, testing out his stroke for the night. Head down and focused while strolling to the opposite end of the court, bound for the Charlotte Hornets’ locker room, Miles Bridges hears an unmistakable voice cutting through the din in the arena that temporarily stops him in his tracks. Within a nanosecond, he peers to his left, scans about halfway up into the lower bowl’s stands and spots the person responsible for the screaming those two words that stop just about any male once they are uttered.
Spread: Hornets -2 2 Star play on the Pacers covering: The Pacers ran the Hornets off the floor in last year's play-in game for the playoffs. Although it's a new year with new faces on both sides, I believe the Pacers have a deeper bench that will help propel them to victory on Wednesday night. Forget taking the points, sprinkle a little on the money line here for Indiana.
The Indiana Pacers tip-off their 2021-22 season on Wednesday night when they travel to Charlotte to meet the Hornets. Indiana and Charlotte rank similarly heading into the season as low-seed playoff hopefuls that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference. This matchup will be a good one to get the season started.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. This is the first matchup for both teams of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. BetOnline odds are featured below. Game Information. Start time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina. TV...
Is Mason Plumlee better at playing basketball than he raps? That is the question Charlotte Hornets fans are asking themselves as the regular season nears. Coming off the best season of his career Plumlee was traded to Charlotte along with the 32nd pick for the 57th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
An impressive first half turned sour in the second for the Indiana Pacers, losing to the Charlotte Hornets by one point in their season opener. The Pacers dominated the game through 24 minutes, outscoring the Hornets 75-59. Good times continued into the third, as they expanded their lead to 21 early in the third.
What: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets should a thank you letter to the NBA for giving them a chance to redeem themselves against the Pacers on opening night. If you forgot, the Hornets 2020-21 season was ended by the Pacers in embarrassing fashion. They gave up 40 points in the first quarter and trailed by double figures for the final 44 minutes and 18 seconds of the contest.
After dropping their season opener, the Indiana Pacers have an opportunity to make a quick turnaround on the road once more, facing a new-look Washington Wizards team that substantially retooled in the offseason. Despite trading Russell Westbrook, the Wizards didn’t miss a beat in their first game, using their newfound...
The Charlotte Hornets are playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The Cavaliers, 0-1, began their season in disappointing fashion on Wednesday, losing to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cavaliers, led by 3rd overall pick Evan Mobley, are among the youngest...
The Indiana Pacers do not have a reputation as one of the most aggressive front offices in pursuing trades and marquee names, but given their abundance of tradeable bargain contracts, that script could change this season. Indy’s restraint in handing out lucrative contracts has resulted in the franchise boasting one...
Comments / 0