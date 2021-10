Former U.S. Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin L. Powell was shown in this photograph from the June 5, 2008, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News delivering the keynote speech at Marlborough School’s graduation ceremony. Powell spoke as a guest of one of the school’s trustees at the time and expressed the importance of attending college. He told the graduates that his time at the City College of New York, where he joined the ROTC program, helped shape his life and career. Powell, who made history serving as the first Black Secretary of State from 2001-05, died on Oct. 18 at the age of 84.

