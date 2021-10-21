CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Remington, IN

Remington Park Results Wednesday October 20th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

9th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remington, IN
Sports
City
Remington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Reuters

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the army's seizure of power, saying on Tuesday he had ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to avoid civil war. Speaking at his first news conference since he announced Monday's takeover, Burhan accused politicians of incitement...
MILITARY
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allowance
CNN

Biden's refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump

(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy