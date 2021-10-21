The Importance of Self-Care and How to Prioritize It

It’s Thursday night and you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed, hoping to catch some respite from the seemingly endless pandemic week. Every so often, you find posts like these: a documentation of someone’s wind-down routine, an influencer sharing a “game-changing” essence, or a punny quote about the importance of “me time.” Then, of course, there are the ads for health supplements, meditation apps, and athleisure. If you’ve stumbled upon this perfectly curated world of bubble baths, scented candles, and crystals before, then you know all about “self-care.” But, despite its name, the idea of taking care of one’s self has transformed what was once a deeply personal experience, into an entire industry.
Comments / 0