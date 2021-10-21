CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Government inaction on a small technicality will cost me £85k’

By Melissa Lawford
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government’s failure to change a bureaucratic technicality has undermined its landmark cladding policy and trapped thousands of homeowners in unsellable flats. In July, then Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick U-turned on the Government’s own building safety advice, announcing that lenders should no longer require external wall safety (EWS1) assessments on buildings...

The Independent

Housing market ‘set to record its strongest year since 2007’

The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website.Around 1.5 million sales will have taken place across the UK in 2021, Zoopla predicts.It added that housing transactions are expected to decline to 1.2 million in 2022, in line with the long-run average, but still relatively high compared to the past decade.The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic paceRichard Donnell, ZooplaRichard Donnell, from Zoopla, said: “2021 is set to be a record year for the housing market with the most moves by homeowners since 2007 and nearly £500 billion of home sales.“The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic pace.“We expect the momentum in the market to outweigh some emerging headwinds from higher living costs and the risk of higher mortgage rates.“The latest data shows a turning point in the rate of house price growth, which we expect to slow quickly with average UK house prices up 3% by the end of 2022.”
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Speaker says ministers should resign for pre-Budget briefings on spending

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested ministers should resign for pre-briefing details of the Budget, as he said it was unacceptable for the government to “try to run roughshod” over Parliament.Expressing his anger at the move, the Commons speaker hit out at the decision of the Treasury to announce a multi-billion pound funding boost for the NHS — three days before the Budget.The £5.9bn package unveiled on Sunday evening is aimed at tackling waiting lists, with the number of people waiting routine hospital treatment in England at the highest levels since records began in 2007.In response, Sir Lindsay granted an...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Pay rise for five million public sector workers

More than five million public sector workers are set for a salary rise next year as Rishi Sunak announces the end of the pay freeze triggered by the Covid pandemic. Doctors, soldiers, policemen and teachers will all benefit as the Chancellor argues in his Budget on Wednesday that economic growth is "back on track" after the virus lockdowns.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak set to announce end of public sector pay freeze in Budget

Rishi Sunak is due to announce that the year-long public sector pay freeze is to end, paving the way for millions of workers to potentially receive a pay rise.The Chancellor is expected to declare in his Budget on Wednesday that the Spending Review conclusion is that the public sector pay restraint, brought in due to heavy borrowing during the coronavirus pandemic, can be brought to a close.The decision, according to the Treasury means that more than five million public sector workers, such as teachers, nurses and armed forces personnel, could be in line for a pay rise next year.With...
WORLD
Telegraph

Chancellor under pressure to scrap ‘worrying’ pension age increase

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to scrap “dangerous and confusing” plans to block savers from accessing their pension until age 57. The Government has signalled its intention to increase the minimum age at which savers can access their pension from 55 to 57, in a move that could derail the plans of millions who wanted to retire early. From 2028, savers will have to wait an additional two years before they can dip into retirement savings without triggering punitive tax bills.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

NSW government IT project cost overruns down by 90% in five years

Digital NSW director Rachel Maiden has said the state government managed to reduce cost overruns of IT projects by about 90% in the last five years due to the introduction of its assurance program. "That's a remarkable kind of feat, and we do that through working collectively across the New...
POLITICS
bitcoin.com

Colombian Government Might Take Unused Funds From Bank Accounts Inactive for a Year

The budget law for the next year, which was recently approved by the Colombian representative’s chamber, includes a controversial article that allows the state to confiscate a bank customer’s funds to be used for budgetary purposes. Under certain circumstances defined by the law, these could funds may be retrieved if the account holders’ prove their ownership.
POLITICS
The Independent

Third of small businesses eye work-from-home plans to save on energy bills

Nearly a third of small businesses are considering plans to force their staff to work from home over winter, to pass on the cost of soaring energy prices.Research from Smart Energy GB, a smart meter company, found that 30% of companies have considered temporarily closing workplaces if they can.Energy bills are set to soar amid a huge increase in the price of buying gas on the global market, a squeeze which has put many energy suppliers out of business.Now 62% of small businesses are worried about rising energy costs and whether it will affect their ability to operate over winter.Small...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS and transport funding prioritised in pre-Budget announcements topping £30bn

The NHS and transport upgrades look set to be the big winners in announcements made by Rishi Sunak ahead of his second Budget of the year on Wednesday.Mr Sunak said his address to the Commons would focus on “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”.Mr Sunak’s previous budgets in March 2021 and 2020 had been heavily focused on supporting the country through the coronavirus pandemic.But now the Chancellor is keen to focus on rebuilding, including by committing £6 billion to help the NHS clear its backlog and digitising the health service for the future.Skills,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to hand NHS £6bn to tackle waiting lists and boost tech

A £5.9bn billion package aimed at tackling NHS waiting lists in England will form part of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn Budget, the Treasury has said.However, previous estimates suggest the sum may not be enough to clear the enormous backlog in care and end long delays faced by patients.The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment in England has hit 5.6 million people, the latest NHS figures show – the highest number since records began in 2007.The chancellor will set out £3.8bn in extra spending to get the health service “back on track” after the Covid crisis, with investment going into...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Households warned of ‘Christmas crisis’ for bin collections as drivers quit for better-paid jobs

Households are being warned about a shortage of bin collections at Christmas as drivers are reportedly leaving their jobs to increase their salary by as much as 60 per cent elsewhere.Bin lorry drivers - who earn on average around £25,000 a year - are said to be receiving pay deals worth as much as £40,000 to switch to roles in supermarkets, food hauliers or online retailers.Residents of councils in London, Devon, Surrey and Peterborough have already reported collections being suspended or delayed. There have also been complaints about overflowing bins and missed rounds in areas affected by staff shortages.The news...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Budget will focus on shoring up British economy after shock of coronavirus

Rishi Sunak’s second Budget of the year will focus on “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”, the Chancellor has said.Mr Sunak’s previous budgets in March 2021 and 2020 had been heavily focused on supporting the country through the coronavirus pandemic.But now the Chancellor is keen to focus on skills, innovation, and economic growth, as he said it was key that public finances were returned to a stable footing.Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, Mr Sunak said that “(over) the last year, I’ve been focused on delivering our plan for jobs, protecting people’s livelihoods,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Anti-HS2 protests cost £80 million, Government says

Dealing with anti-HS2 protests has cost the high-speed rail project up to £80 million, the Government has announced.Environmental activists have caused disruption at several sites on Phase One of the line between London and Birmingham An expensive month-long operation was required to remove people from a network of tunnels in London’s Euston Square Gardens earlier this year.In a statement to Parliament HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson wrote: “With regard to protester activity, which HS2 Ltd estimates has cost the project up to £80 million, the Government is making sure that HS2 Ltd, its supply chain, emergency services and wider government...
TRAFFIC
NJBIZ

NJ to cover rent costs for small businesses growing post-COVID

Mom and pop shops aiming to recover and grow following the COVID-19 pandemic can start applying this week for a $10 million pot of money meant to help with rent costs. Under the state-run Small Business Lease Grant Program, businesses can get grants covering up to 20% of their rent costs if they enter a new lease – or amend their existing lease – for at least 250 square feet of street-level rental space.
BUSINESS
The Independent

National Living Wage to rise to £9.50 an hour

Around two million workers will get a pay rise next year when the National Living Wage is increased from £8.91 an hour to £9.50.The Treasury confirmed on Monday ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget this week that the increase for all over-23s will take place on April 1.The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year, according to the Government.But critics questioned how much better off workers will be considering the Chancellor has already hiked National Insurance and cut Universal Credit as inflation rises.Next Wednesday,...
WORLD

