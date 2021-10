Sir David Attenborough has issued a warning ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow that leaders must act now or “it’ll be too late” for the planet.The broadcaster said richer western countries such as the UK have a “moral responsibility” to help refugees displaced by climate change."Every month that passes, it becomes more and more incontrovertible, the changes to the planet that we are responsible for that are having these devastating effects,” he told the BBC."If we don’t act now, it will be too late. We have to do it now. We caused it - our kind of industrialisation is one of...

