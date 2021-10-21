CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Name Change Barker

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 13, 2021, the Circuit Court of Butler...

darnews.com

Unknown Father CEC

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BUTLER COUNTY, MISSOURI JUVENILE DIVISION. State of Missouri to Respondent: Unknown Father, parent of C.E.C. You are notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Butler County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is to secure a judgment of termination of parental rights.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Survey: Only 16% in favor of Seaman name change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of research, meetings, and conversations, Seaman’s Namesake Advisory Committee compiled all of what they learned from the community to help the board make a decision on how to move forward. Last school year, USD 345 student journalists found evidence that the district’s namesake, Fred...
TOPEKA, KS
darnews.com

Estate Vaughn

Amended Notice of Letters of Administration Granted. (Supervised Administration) To All Persons Interested in the Estate of MARGARET VAUGHN, Decedent:. On 04-OCT-2021, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of MARGARET VAUGHN, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Butler County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address and phone number is:
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Butler County, MO
Missouri Government
Butler County, MO
Missouri State
939theeagle.com

Columbia Regional Airport’s name could change

Columbia’s city council will hear a report Monday evening on a recommendation to rename Columbia Regional Airport (COU). The airport advisory board recommends that the council consider renaming COU as Columbia National Airport, to better reflect what the airport has become. There would be some costs with signage and marketing.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Filing for running for Columbia mayor and city council opens on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The filing to run for Columbia mayor and Columbia city council opens on Tuesday morning. Candidates for mayor and city council have until January 11 at 5 p.m. to gain signatures and submit paperwork for a spot in the race. Columbia Mayor Candidates Officially, candidates for the mayoral race cannot file until The post Filing for running for Columbia mayor and city council opens on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
hispanosnews.com

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: NOV. 23, 2021. TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: 25 ROOM: . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): GUADALUPE EVA GUZMAN. FOR CHANGE OF NAME, ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): GUADALUPE EVA GUZMAN.. FILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. GUADALUPE EVA GUZMAN.. PROPOSED NAME: a. EVA GUADALUPE GUZMAN. 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: NOV. 23, 2021. TIME: 08:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: 25 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [_] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): .
hispanosnews.com

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: NOV 30, 2021 . TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: 61. ROOM: – . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): MARCO MARTINEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): : MARCO MARTINEZ FILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. MARCO MARTINEZ .PROPOSED NAME: a. MARCO OCTAVIO TORRES. 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: NOV. 23, 2021. TIME: 8:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: 61 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [X] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Hispanos Unidos.
hispanosnews.com

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: NOV 23, 2021 . TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: 61. ROOM: – . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): MUSTAFA, EVAN, RAYAN AL-MASHHADANI. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): : MUSTAFA, EVAN, RAYAN AL-MASHHADANI FILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. MUSTAFA AHMED AL-MASHHADANI. b. RAYAN AHMED AL-MASHHADANI c. EVAN AHMED AL-MASHHADANI .PROPOSED NAME: a. ZANE MONDER b. RYAN MONDER c. EVAN MONDER. 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: NOV. 23, 2021. TIME: 8:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: 61 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [X] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Hispanos Unidos.
