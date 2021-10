Typically, we receive more concrete injury information about the Green Bay Packers on the Tuesday of a Thursday Night Football week, but due to the fact that the team did a walkthrough instead of a practice, the Packers released an estimation of their injury report for their second-straight day. Nothing on Tuesday’s estimation of what would have happened at practice changed from Monday’s estimation, as four starters were listed as limited participants while tackle Dennis Kelly (back) was estimated to be a player who wouldn’t have had participated in practice on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO