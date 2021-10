LONDON – The United Kingdom is the latest military to test a new directed energy weapon developed by Raytheon Technologies to destroy rogue drones. Raytheon will attach its high-energy laser weapon system, or HELWS, to one of the British army’s tactical support vehicles – the Wolfhound – for a six-month experimentation period to demonstrate its ability to take out unmanned systems. The armed forces need greater strength and accuracy to face the growing threat of cheap, highly customized unmanned aerial systems, said Jason Nelsen, senior regional director of Europe and the Americas at Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

