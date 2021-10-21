CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Avolon and Japan Airlines partner to create eVTOL ride-sharing business in Japan

Cover picture for the articleAvolon, the international aircraft leasing company, and Japan Airlines (‘JAL’), announce a partnership to commercialize zero-emissions eVTOL aircraft in Japan. Avolon, through its investment and innovation affiliate Avolon-e, has formed a strategic partnership with JAL to identify and target local partners and customers, infrastructure requirements, certification, and a range of commercial...

suasnews.com

Mesa Air Group Becomes first scheduled airline to launch drone delivery Business in the U.S. in partnership with Flirtey

Mesa and Flirtey are initially focusing on the last-mile food delivery industry, enabling Mesa to expand beyond the global airlines market and into the global foodservice market. The immediate goal of the partnership is to conduct commercial drone deliveries in the last-mile food and beverage market in the U.S. The parties plan to expand the drone delivery service in the U.S. and New Zealand.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

RIEGL VUX-120 UAV LiDAR wins Geospatial World innovation award in Amsterdam

During the Geospatial World Forum – taking place in Amsterdam from October 20-22 this year- geospatial best practices from around the globe are being recognized. RIEGL is proud to announce that the RIEGL VUX-120 UAV-LiDAR Sensor for Corridor Mapping has been awarded with the Geospatial World Innovation Award 2021!. On...
CHINA
electrek.co

Volocopter is bringing eVTOL vehicles to Japan with public test flights in 2023

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) specialist Volocopter recently announced it has joined the Osaka Roundtable with the goal of bringing its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) technology to Japan. Volocopter has also committed to showcasing its flight technology during Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. With an order already in place from its investor, Japan Airlines, Volocopter looks to begin public test flights of its eVTOL vehicles in Japan as early as 2023.
WORLD
suasnews.com

DHL Express Malaysia and Pen Aviation sign MOU for cargo drone delivery

DHL Express Malaysia & Pen Aviation seal a strategic partnership to participate in a. proof of commercialisation (POC) for time-critical deliveries with unmanned aerial. DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, and Pen Aviation, the industry-leading ecosystem provider for Unmanned Automated Solutions (UAS), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to commercialise time-critical goods deliveries with unmanned aerial vehicles, leveraging PEN UAS-based solutions.
INDUSTRY
Aerospace & Defense
