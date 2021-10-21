CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump announces launch of his very own social media site

By JILL COLVIN
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33En5Y_0cXsrD0S00
Capitol Breach Trump FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them. Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request "is almost limitless in scope," and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. On Wednesday, half of Facebook's 10 top performing link posts were from conservative media, commentators or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times technology columnist and an internet studies professor using Facebook's own data.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

TMTG has not set its sights low. In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to soft-launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

One slide in a TMTG presentation on its website includes a graphic of TMTG's potential competitors, which range from Facebook and Twitter to Netflix and Disney+ to CNN. The same slide suggests that over the long term TMTG will also become a power in cloud computing and payments and suggests it will go head-to-head with Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Stripe.

TMTG also takes some jabs at Trump's previous favorite social network. Slides accompanying the Truth Social preorders listing in Apple's app store depict a social network that strongly resembles Twitter, right down to short messages and user handles preceded by “@” signs.

The same graphics also feature a user named Jack's Beard, who in one image fumes when an employee pushes back on an order to delete a user and its posts, calling it “kinda an overreach.” The Jack's Beard account uses the handle @jack, which is Dorsey's handle on the real Twitter; Dorsey's long scraggly beard has also drawn attention during the his congressional appearances over Zoom.

Truth Social's terms of service, meanwhile, bar users from annoying any of the site's employees and from statements that "disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site." It was not immediately clear who the "us" in that statement refers to.

In a release, the new venture announced it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., and said it seeks to become a publicly listed company.

DWA, based in Miami, is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Such publicly traded companies are designed to list the shares of a private company more quickly than a traditional initial public offering. In practice, that means the SPAC acquires a private firm and then changes its name and other details to those of the acquired firm.

SPACs pay for their acquisitions with cash provided by investors who bought into the SPAC’s initial public offering. DWA's Sept. 8 IPO raised $287.5 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DWA said it has raised roughly $293 million in cash, which it will use to grow TMTG’s ventures. Among the company’s biggest shareholders are several institutional investors, including Lighthouse Investment Partners, D. E. Shaw & Co., and Radcliffe Capital Management, according to an SEC filing.

The deal has an initial enterprise value, a measure that takes into account a company's total debts and assets, of $875 million, according to the release.

___

AP business reporter Alex Veiga and technology editor David Hamilton contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Site#Conservative Media#Media Company#New Media#Ipo#Capitol#Truth Social#Big Tech#Taliban#American#New York Times#The Truth Social#Cnn
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
INTERNET
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
CBS News

Former Facebook executive says leaked documents show platform's harm

We're getting an inside look at more of the massive trove of leaked documents from embattled tech giant Facebook. CBS News, along with a consortium of other new outlets, reviewed thousands of pages of internal research, employee comments and presentations. They suggest the company was aware its platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — can fuel hate, polarization, conspiracy theories and misinformation but at times did little to stop it. Laurie Segall reports.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help. By altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in people’s newsfeeds, researchers at the company realized they could curtail the misleading information individuals saw about COVID-19 vaccines and offer users posts from legitimate sources like the World Health Organization “Given these results, I’m assuming we’re hoping to launch ASAP,” one Facebook employee wrote, responding to the internal memo about the...
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Lashes Out at ‘Coordinated Effort’ by Media to Depict ‘False Picture’ of Company

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, sounding irritated about his company’s latest PR crisis, insisted that issues like misinformation and political polarization are not “primarily about social media” — and he complained about a raft of critical articles published in recent days based on internal documents leaked by ex-employees. Meanwhile, also on the social giant’s third-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg said Facebook is investing about $10 billion this year in its “metaverse” strategy, including in its Oculus VR products, smart glasses and ecommerce initiatives. In his remarks to analysts, Zuckerberg claimed he welcomed scrutiny of Facebook. “I believe large organizations should be scrutinized and I’d...
INTERNET
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Report finds nearly half of Americans get their news from social media | The Numbers Racket

The majority (60 percent) of white adults said they regularly received their news from Facebook, compared with Black and Hispanic adults, who said they regularly (21 percent and 37 percent respectively) got their news from Snapchat.  The post Report finds nearly half of Americans get their news from social media | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
INTERNET
MyArkLaMiss

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, battling police and forcing lawmakers into hiding, an insurrection of a different kind was taking place inside the world’s largest social media company. Thousands of miles away, in California, Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal controls to slow the […]
INTERNET
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
36K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy