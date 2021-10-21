CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The end of risk and the end of civilization

Milton Daily Standard
 5 days ago

Human beings aren’t great at assessing risk. In 1979, psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky posited a new branch of behavioral economics, which they titled prospect theory. One of their key findings was that human beings are naturally loss-averse — we generally are willing to forego the probability of gains in...

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Shapiro: The end of risk — and civilization

Human beings aren’t great at assessing risk. In 1979, psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky posited a new branch of behavioral economics that they called prospect theory. One of their key findings was that people are naturally loss-averse — we generally are willing to forego the probability of gains in order to minimize the chance of losses. Because of our loss aversion, human beings are also subject to what Mr. Kahneman and Mr. Tversky label the “planning fallacy”: our self-serving bias toward believing that we are capable of planning for contingency more successfully than we are. As Mr. Kahneman writes, “Exaggerated optimism protects individuals and organizations from the paralyzing effects of loss aversion; loss aversion protects them from the follies of overconfident optimism.” If we feel that we can solve problems, we might be more likely to take risks — and if we feel that risks are a problem, we might be more cautious with our plans.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kahneman
Washington Post

A revealing Joe Manchin quote helps explain why we’re in deep trouble

As Democrats prepare to shrink their agenda to satisfy Sen. Joe Manchin III, the West Virginia Democrat offered an offhand remark that unintentionally illuminates a deep perversity about our system — and the ways it’s structurally rigged against the sort of progress Democrats hope for. “I’m totally out of sync...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden has been God's gift to Big Oil

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Civilization#Risk Aversion
Milton Daily Standard

Tragedy in the U.K.

“Alta was alive and breathed on her own for 90 minutes after her breathing tube was removed,” — Rabbi Elisha Greenbaum said, stating the key fact as clearly as can be. The United Kingdom wanted 2-year-old Alta Fixsler dead. The powers-that-be may not have put it that baldly, but they decided to end her life. A severely disabled Hasidic girl, Fixsler’s parents wanted to bring her to Israel. There were offers from U.S. and Israeli hospitals to try experimental treatments. But the medical establishment and the judiciary decided they knew best.
U.K.
SmartAsset

Are Municipal Bonds Always Tax-Free?

Municipal bonds can be an attractive investment if you’re looking for bonds that generate consistent income with low credit risk. Tax-free municipal bonds may be even better since they’re tax-exempt in nature. But there’s one thing to know about investing … Continue reading → The post Are Municipal Bonds Always Tax-Free? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
TheConversationAU

Billionaires taking action on climate change are part of a long tradition

If governments won’t act quickly enough on climate change, who will? Enter the new breed of (mostly young) billionaire philanthropists. Their goal is to use their influence and money to push the boundaries of science and technology for society’s benefit. One example is Mike Cannon-Brookes, billionaire co-founder of software developer Atlassian and his partner Annie Cannon-Brooke who this month pledged A$1.5 billion to invest in climate projects by 2030. $1 billion will be in financial investments and $500 million in philanthropic and advocacy work, with the aim of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees. He wants other executives to follow suit. In...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy