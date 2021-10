VINCENNES - Forest Park is going to play for its first boys regional crown since 2013, thanks in large part to JD Kerber's efforts Thursday night. The senior midfielder for the Class 1A-No. 8 Rangers (14-4-2) untied his team's game in the second half against host South Knox to give himself a hat trick on the night. His three goals came in a timely fashion to help give the Spartans their first and only loss of 2021, as the Rangers came away with a 4-2 win.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO