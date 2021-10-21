CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

By KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country...

Gazette

CureVac drops COVID-19 vaccine, pins hope on next-generation shots

(Reuters) -CureVac NV said on Tuesday it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology. The German biotechnology company's shares were off about 8% after earlier plunging as much as 13%, hitting their lowest since going...
INDUSTRY
kelo.com

India’s vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses,...
HEALTH
CNBC

India administers over one billion Covid vaccine doses

India has administered more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines since starting its ambitious vaccination program in January. Government data showed around 708 million people, or 75% of the eligible population, received at least one dose of vaccine while 30% are now fully inoculated against the disease. Only those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

India delays sending doses to Covax over vaccine approval hold up

India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the Covax global sharing effort, a day after the World Health Organization said it would not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. India resumed exports of Covid doses this month for the first time...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Imperial Valley Press Online

China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Children as young as 3 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks. China becomes one of the very few countries in the world to start vaccinating children that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF

Cases of flesh-eating STD are on the rise

(WTRF) — Cases of a nasty sexually transmitted disease that was once thought to be rare are now increasing, says a report in the New York Post. The STD is called Donovanosis and is flesh-eating, causing “beefy red” ulcers, says the New York Post. Other reports say bleeding can occur.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased, and said uneven vaccine uptake posed a threat to the continent. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, the U.N....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's government on Friday set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of all eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been under pressure to provide a pathway to freedom for people living in Auckland, who have been in lockdown for more than two months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) — Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would “stay vigilant, preparing for all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY

