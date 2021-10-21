CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
343 Announces Halo Infinite 'PC Overview' Broadcast, Airing Later Today

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of RazorCon 2021, Xbox and 343 will be showcasing an overview of Halo infinite for PC later today. We've not got much to go off right now, except for the following description...

