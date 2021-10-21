343 Announces Halo Infinite 'PC Overview' Broadcast, Airing Later Today

Since the Combat Evolved remake, 343 Industries has built upon Bungie’s framework and vision. We’ve got the original creators to thank for some of the best FPS titles ever made, but 343 made the narrative and gameplay mechanics their own by focusing on what makes/continues to make Halo so great: its characters and innovative multiplayer. Master Chief, and his tragic relationship with Cortana, is more powerful than ever. The addition of large-scale modes, like Halo 5’s Warzone, has created enthralling new ways to experience the space opera’s frenetic action with friends.
Comments / 0