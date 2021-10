SAP’s stock (NYSE: SAP) rose by 1.40% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 1.3% over the same period. The company’s stock saw high growth in the previous week after investors were buoyed as SAP raised its FY 2021 guidance with their preliminary Q3 2021 results. Revenue for the quarter rose by 5% YoY primarily due to the cloud segment which saw revenue grow by 20% YoY. Now, is SAP stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 60% chance of a rise in SAP stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on SAP’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO