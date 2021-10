With only 12 credits required for the program, students don’t have to take a gamble on whether or not they could be DICE-certified by the end of the year. Diversity, Intercultural and Community Engagement, or DICE, certification is a self-paced program where students can learn about diversity and intercultural engagement, which can benefit them in applying to universities and careers, according to the Office of Student Life website.

