Power Inn Road Accident Kills Driver and Injures Two Others. A traffic fatality and multiple injuries were reported in Sacramento on October 20 following a collision that involved several vehicles. The accident occurred close to Power Inn Road, where it intersects with Fruitridge Road at around 11:30 a.m., according to officials from the Sacramento Police Department. The identity of those involved in the accident has not yet been released by authorities.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO