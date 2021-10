We want to thank you for your resilience and support as the University has managed through a criminal cyberattack at the start of the semester and the resultant impact on our academic environment. This incident was even more onerous in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have implemented a number of public health policies and processes to protect the health and safety of all members of our community. However, those measures can only protect us with the continued support and vigilance of each individual.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO