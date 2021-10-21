CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India hits 1B vaccine doses, worries about gap between shots

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign. About half of India's nearly 1.4 billion people...

