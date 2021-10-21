CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnston, IA

Board of Adjustment Meeting

cityofjohnston.com
 5 days ago

View the agendas and minutes online in Board Docs....

www.cityofjohnston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

2 killed, police officer among 5 injured in Idaho mall shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a mall Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, police said. A suspect was critically injured and in custody, they said. Officers responding to a 1:50 p.m. report of gunfire at Boise Towne Square mall...
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

Japan's Princess Mako weds, then goes on TV to defend the marriage

Tokyo — In what was called the most anticipated live TV appearance of the year, 30-year-old Princess Mako defended her controversial decision to marry a man some here branded unworthy of her status. Mako's decision had drawn widespread sympathy, as well as outrage from a small but noisy band of hardcore traditionalists.
WORLD
NBC News

Covid-19 vaccine rates for kids echo regional disparities, worrying doctors

Whether children receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine often depends on where they call home. About 81 percent of children ages 12-17 in Vermont have received at least one dose of vaccine to protect against Covid-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by NBC News. Puerto Rico leads the U.S. with a vaccination rate of 91 percent.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Johnston, IA
Government
City
Johnston, IA
CNN

Biden's refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump

(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Docs
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy