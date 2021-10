Panelists conclude the discussion with personal insight into the promising future of Alzheimer disease treatment. Neil Minkoff, MD: I would like everybody to give 1 or 2 parting thoughts in terms of a message you would like to leave us with or a lesson you hope we have learned specifically about Alzheimer disease, early diagnosis, treatment access, a lot of these topics we did. I will give you a second to think of that. I want to thank all of you, as we start to wrap up, for a very interactive panel and a lot of great information. I will ask Dr Isaacson, if you would be kind enough to be the first final thought?

