Info to know: This is a semifinal tournament match in Class 3A Region 4. The winner of this match will advance to Tuesday’s regional final against the winner of tonight’s Roland-Story/Nevada match. The site of the regional final has not been determined. This match has an early start time of 6 p.m. The Cardinals are 14-15 and advanced to the semifinal with a 3-1 win over Shenandoah. Paige Millikan is Clarinda’s leading attacker on the season with 188 kills, just ahead of Taylor Cole’s 185. Emmy Allbaugh has racked up 564 assists on the season. Presley Jobe leads the Cardinals with 334 digs. Cole adds 260 and Allbaugh 232. Brooke Brown leads the Cardinals with 35 blocks, a number she has attained in just 10 matches. The Lions are 34-6 and ranked eighth in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They advanced to the semifinal with a 3-0 win over Clarke. Emma Cross is Des Moines Christian’s top attacker with 274 kills. Gabby Lombardi has 211 and Allie Lundberg 192. Lombardi has also contributed 500 assists on the season while Hadley Hardersen has 239 and Chloe Prewitt 152. Lombardi also leads the team in digs with 317. Finley Schelhaas adds 262 digs while Maren Miller leads the Lions at the net with 66 blocks. The Lions also have five athletes with at least 30 aces.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO