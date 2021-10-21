CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai central bank to ease rules on housing loans to support property sector

By Reuters
 5 days ago
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank said on Thursday it will ease rules on the issuance of housing loans...

