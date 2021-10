A Taiwanese government delegation is visiting three eastern EU members to the dismay of China, which is irritated by any signs of Taiwan acting as an independent country. The 66 government officials will hold talks in Slovakia on Friday before travelling to the Czech Republic and Lithuania to boost trade ties and investment. All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan, which has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses. The European Union members have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.

