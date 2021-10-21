CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall For Leelanau

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Oct. 18-24. Immerse yourselves in autumnal Leelanau through various Leelanau Conservancy events...

www.traverseticker.com

The Daily

How to fall for fall

Temperatures are dropping, leaves are turning yellow, and Red Square is getting increasingly slippery in the rain. You know the drill: Fall is upon us. While I fully respect anyone who prefers the warmer seasons, I personally am a huge fan of autumn and all that comes with it. Once the weather turns grayer and the days get shorter, I like to get myself into the right mindset to embrace the season before us.
LIFESTYLE
leelanaunews.com

Leelanau set to become cider leader

Leelanau County is well poised to be Michigan’s leader in hard cider production, with a diverse fruit crop that gives area ciders a more balanced and robust cider industry. Some of the ciders that have exploded on the scene during the summer and fall is Two-K Farms (Suttons Bay) Apple Pie Cider spirit along with Verterra Vineyards (Northport & Leland) […]
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Colors of Fall

For those less inclined to be tricked, the real treat of October is in the trees. In the mountains, aspen groves exploded into yellows amidst the resolute greens of their coniferous neighbors. In town, the palette is enhanced by hardwoods lining yards and city parks in deep reds, oranges, and purples. Some trees, uninterested in performing, went straight to brown.
LIFESTYLE
southplattesentinel.com

The blending of fall

The heart of fall is upon us. It is easy to spot because it is characterized by the grand entrance of varieties of colors. The colors have been there all along, the chlorophyll of the plants masking the vibrant hues within the leaves. When cooler temperatures and fewer daylight hours are present, the chlorophyll cells die and fall color becomes a certainty.
#Leelanau Conservancy#Krumweide Forest Reserve
traverseticker.com

Leelanau Underwater with Chris Roxburgh

Join underwater photographer & technical diver Chris Roxburgh as he shares his underwater photos exploring Leelanau & the Manitou Passage. Roxburgh has photographed 20 shipwrecks in Leelanau County & many more in the Mackinac Straits & beyond. His book "Leelanau Underwater" is in its third printing.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Times-Journal

The spirit of fall

Colorfest, now in its third decade, is held each October in Brow Park along North Cool Street in Mentone. The fall festival is hosted by Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) and features the talents of regional artists, craftsmen and local musicians, along with a variety of local food vendors. The two-day event also includes children's art activities, Scarecrow Holler and a Pet Parade.
MENTONE, AL
mooresvilletribune.com

A fall spectacular

Fall is definitely all around us and one place to see the beautiful colors is in downtown Mooresville in the John Franklin Moore Park. There you can see lots of pumpkins of all sizes, along with a variety of flowers in the park, all done by Brawley Garden Center, which is located on North Main Street. If you look closely in the trees, you will see the small pumpkins hanging in the trees, all creating a beautiful fall spectacular.
MOORESVILLE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Fall Fruits

Rudy talks about many of the plants that are fruiting in the autumn. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
GARDENING
thecantonherald.com

FALL FESTIVITY

The downtown streets of Canton were packed during the 20 th annual Canton Main Street Autumn Festival. The festival has grown in size throughout the years and now features many entertainment options as well as shopping and eating choices, children’s activities and more. See more photos on page 12A. Photo ...
CANTON, TX
thecorryjournal.com

Fall foliage

The Civil War statue at Corry City Park enjoys a colorful backdrop as the trees begin to change. The next few weeks are expected to be prime leaf-peeping time, as the temperatures begin to drop. However, today’s forecast is calling for highs in the low 70s.
CORRY, PA
Sandusky Register

Fall in the garden

Tradition dictates fall is the time of year to clear up the yard. By autumn, most gardeners are battle weary from all the changes required to keep the lawn and flower beds healthy. But fall cleanup is worth an ounce of protection to guarantee the best results come next spring...
GARDENING
Fstoppers

Multnomah Falls

Columbia River Gorge has been on my list of places to visit for years. I finally made it across country last month to find that the most iconic place in the gorge was under construction. Everything past the first viewing platform was inaccessible, the bridge was covered with black plastic. But I wasn't walking away without a photo of the place. I can't wait to visit again, there were so many great hiking trails.
LIFESTYLE
My North.com

Hop On This Self-Guided Leelanau Peninsula Winery Tour By Bike

Hop on the TART Trail in Suttons Bay and head to Hop Lot, Big Little Wines & Shady Lane Cellars on this self-guided beer and wine tour in Northern Michigan. We did this tour in the fall, timing our final stop to Shady Lane’s 5th Annual Harvest Party. But, party or no, hit the trail and taste some of the region’s best!
SUTTONS BAY, MI
robconews.com

Franklin Falls in Love With Fall Fun

FRANKLIN - Fall is always a great time of year in Texas. Cotton farms start plowing their fields and small tufts of cotton line the highways and byways. Homecoming events bring the community together to enjoy each other’s company and root for the home team. Pumpkin patches, haunted houses and trick or treating become everyday events as the weather turns cooler and the nights get longer. Franklin…
FRANKLIN, TX
taylorpress.net

Fall begins

On Saturday, cooler weather blew in as the community enjoyed the annual Fall Festival in Heritage Square, hosted by LifePark Center. The event began around 10 a.m. along with the weekly farmer’s…
ENVIRONMENT
cityweekly.net

Fall Harvest

I like eating no matter what time of year it is, but there is something about fall menus that always gets me excited about visiting local restaurants. Sure, the mix of fall flavors like allspice, clove, cinnamon, root veggies are always going to be winners, but fall is when food can have a restorative effect; nothing quite replenishes one's autumnal vigor like a hot bowl of chili or a fresh-from-the-fryer doughnut on a blustery October evening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wsum.org

Fall Talk Blog: Fall Favorites

To celebrate the beautiful season that features pumpkin patches, colorful leaves, and fireside stories, I asked WSUM what their favorite thing about Fall is. Read below to learn how WSUM likes to Fall!. Fall on Campus. My favorite thing about fall is the weather. Fall weather means I can begin...
MADISON, WI
newswatchman.com

Fall Reflections

Last fall, somewhere around September and October 2020, my father-in-law no longer knew how to use a computer. He was a pastor, educator, and guidance counselor. He learned to use a computer later in life. He was a savvy writer and receiver of e-mails. Much like myself, he had multiple tabs open on his web browser. Now he does not understand how to access his e-mail at all.
RELIGION
visitowensboro.com

Fall into Fall at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro

The Apple Festival might be over, but Reid’s Orchard is still going strong, and they’ve got plenty of fun fall-related stuff to do, buy and see. When Allan Reid opened his orchard in 1873, they mostly sold just apples and peaches. Reid’s Orchard has now blossomed into a 250-acre farm and orchard operation that holds an annual Apple Festival, serves as an outdoor wedding venue and has a fulltime store that sells a variety of sweet and savory treats, including apples.
OWENSBORO, KY
Press-Republican

Fall Colors: Readers share fall foliage photos

It’s that time again! As the days grow shorter and the leaves grow brighter, the Press-Republican asked readers to send in their best photos for our annual foliage photo page!. Share your own at facebook.com/pressrepublican and pick up next weekend’s issue of the Press-Republican for more!
PHOTOGRAPHY

