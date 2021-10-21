CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Soccer-Institutional change needed in NWSL after abuse allegations, says interim CEO

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed in principle on how to handle the changes that are being demanded by players after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league, interim CEO Marla Messing said on Wednesday. The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association earlier this...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

Soccer-UEFA investigating alleged racist abuse directed at Sweden’s Elanga

(Reuters) – UEFA will investigate an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Sweden’s Anthony Elanga in an Under-21 European Championship qualifier against Italy on Tuesday. Elanga, who was taken off in the 72nd minute, was involved in an incident with opposition players after the final whistle, with the Swedish...
UEFA
Lake Oswego Review

NWSL fans, players call for systematic change

On Soccer: Portland the focus of professional women's soccer as league, others investigate abuse of players.In the days since the National Women's Soccer League was rocked by reports from The Athletic detailing disgusting behavior, including alleged sexual coercion of players by former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley, heartfelt support has poured forth for the brave players — especially former Thorns Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim — who have spoken out about the abuse they suffered in pursuit of their soccer dreams. Support for players has been expressed on social media and at Providence Park, where the Rose City Riveters and...
PORTLAND, OR
okcheartandsoul.com

NWSL names longtime sports executive Marla Messing as interim CEO

The National Women’s Soccer League named long-tenured sports executive Marla Messing as interim CEO in an announcement on Monday. The decision is the first and last major hire the newly formed NWSL executive committee will make. The committee, composed of three women representing three franchises — Amanda Duffy (Orlando Pride),...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#U S Soccer#Reuters#Nwslpa#Major League Soccer
The Oregonian

NWSL moves championship from Portland to Louisville in wake of abuse scandal

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Wednesday that it had moved its championship game from Portland to Louisville at the request of players. The move comes two weeks after The Athletic published an investigative report that detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against former Thorns coach Paul Riley. Riley, who had been the coach of the North Carolina Courage, was fired and had his coaching license suspended after the allegations came to light.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

NWSL abuse allegations: U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone 'heartbroken'

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone has said she is "heartbroken" over allegations of abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League and added that her organisation is committed to investigating the "abhorrent conduct." North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley has been fired following allegations of sexual...
FIFA
Sportico

NWSL Taps Marla Messing as Interim CEO Amid Abuse Scandal

The National Women’s Soccer League has tapped sports executive Marla Messing to be interim CEO as the nine-year-old league and its clubs navigate the fallout from allegations of verbal and sexual abuse by a number of its coaches. The scandal, which rocked the soccer league, has sparked a series of investigations and led to several departures, including the resignation of NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird on Oct. 1, just 19 months into her tenure and mere weeks before the close of the regular season. Baird resigned after North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired on Sept. 30, following allegations of sexual misconduct...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

NWSL interim CEO: Progress made with players' demands following allegations

National Women's Soccer League's interim CEO Marla Messing said the league has agreed in principle to meet the eight demands set forth by the NWSL Players Association. In the wake of reports detailing instances of verbal abuse and sexual coercion by NWSL coaches, the NWSLPA issued a list of eight demands on Oct. 6. Among them were that league personnel voluntarily take part in the union's investigation of sexual misconduct, and that there be total transparency by the league in terms of other ongoing investigations. The NWSLPA also demanded that it be included in the process for selecting the next commissioner.
MLS
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
MLS
bizjournals

KC NWSL plans to build a soccer-specific stadium

Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League franchise plans to build a stadium of its own in Downtown. The $70 million, 11,000-seat facility will be self-financed and anticipates opening in 2024.
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The Week

FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32. Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold. Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st...
MLS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy