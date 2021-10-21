Long Road to Recovery Book Discussion

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a mall Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, police said. A suspect was critically injured and in custody, they said. Officers responding to a 1:50 p.m. report of gunfire at Boise Towne Square mall...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change plan has quickly run into criticism as too cumbersome, with some lawmakers preferring the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporations and the wealthy.
Tokyo — In what was called the most anticipated live TV appearance of the year, 30-year-old Princess Mako defended her controversial decision to marry a man some here branded unworthy of her status. Mako's decision had drawn widespread sympathy, as well as outrage from a small but noisy band of hardcore traditionalists.
Whether children receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine often depends on where they call home. About 81 percent of children ages 12-17 in Vermont have received at least one dose of vaccine to protect against Covid-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by NBC News. Puerto Rico leads the U.S. with a vaccination rate of 91 percent.
Dave Chappelle said he is willing to speak with the transgender community following the controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special but said he would not be "bending to anyone's demands." "To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me....
(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling general said Tuesday that the prime minister he deposed in a coup was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. But he warned that other members of the dissolved government could face trial as protests against the putsch continued in the streets.
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
