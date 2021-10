Yesterday Senate Republicans blocked another Voting Rights bill. They voted 49 to 51 on the bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, make election day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections and allow all voters to request mail-in ballots. The measure would also bump up security on voting systems, overhaul how congressional districts are redrawn and impose new disclosures on donations to outside groups active in political campaigns.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO