Wayzata gets by Hopkins with two second-half goals. Since 2011, Wayzata has won six section tournament titles, and in most cases, gone through Hopkins to do so. On Tuesday night, that scenario played out once again as the Trojans used relentless ball control and defense to secure a 2-0 win over the Royals and capturing the Class 3A, Section 6 championship at Hopkins High School.

WAYZATA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO