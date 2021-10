The Sports Club the Siuslaw News and Coast Radio Sports congratulate senior Viking football lineman Henry Rankin as th is week’s Athlete of the Week. Henry’s efforts on the offensive and defensive line were instrumental in the Vikings 34-26 win against La Pine. Henry had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss and went up against the all state linemen of La Pine and not allowing a sack on offense, holding them at bay all night according to Coach Sam Johnson.

