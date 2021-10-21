CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Extra Points: Will Glory Days ever return at Miami, FSU or Nebraska?

By Mark Blaudschun
TMGSports
TMGSports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTwUO_0cXsbm8P00

Tony Barnhart (Mr. CFB) and Mark Blaudschun (A Jersey Guy) both love college football, but they often have differing few points.

Topic: Will Florida State, Nebraska and Miami ever return to the upper levels of CFB?

A Jersey Guy:

For Florida State and Miami, absolutely.

For Nebraska. Not so much.

Here's why Mr. CFB.

Both FSU and Miami are in the ACC, which is not top-heavy with monsters. And this season, Clemson, shows signs of slipping, which means that there is a clear path to the top--if you do the right things, the right way.

That starts with coaching. Miami's glory days came under Howard Schnellenberger, Jimmy Johnson, Butch Davis and Dennis Ericikson.

But that was more than 20 years ago and a draw full of coaches and athletic directors who want to create the magic.

Manny Diaz is not the answer. But somewhere out there is another Urban Meyer, Bob Stoops or Dabo Swinney.

Get the right coach, let him fertilize the rich recruiting soil of South Florida and the Canes can make a return.

FSU may have the right guy in Mike Norvell, but he has to start showing it quickly or he will be gone too. Still, it's the ACC, not SEC and FSU can make a return as well.

Nebraska is another issue. The Huskers never will be THE school in the Big Ten and Scott Frost is not the solution either. Entice Matt Campbell from Iowa State or make a move towards Luke Fickell and maybe they can become at least a player in the Big Ten West.

The bottom line is that it can be done with the right coach and we're talking all the way back.

Mr. College Football:

I will open by paraphrasing a quote from Judge Chamberlain Haller (played so well by the late Fred Gwynne) from "My Cousin Vinny."

Jersey Guy, you made a well thought-out, reasonable and cogent argument.

It just happens to be wrong.

I don't think the glory days are coming back for any of the three schools we are discussing today.

So I'll concede on the Nebraska argument. Moving to the Big Ten was the right thing to do financially and it gave the Huskers the opportunity to forever put the University of Texas in their rear view mirror.

But from a football standpoint, it has been a horrible, horrible move.

Recruiting has changed dramatically since the days of Bob Devaney and Dr. Tom Osborne when players like I.M. Hipp would leave the South (he was from Chapin, S.C.) and show up on Nebraska's doorstep. Those players are staying home. They are certainly not going to the cold of Lincoln, Neb.

As for Florida State and Miami, I'll give you three reasons why those two schools are not going to challenge for national championships anytime soon:

S....E....C!

S.....E....C!

S.....E.....C!

All of those great players that Howard Schnellenberger and Jimmy Johnson, and Dennis Erickson used to get out of South Florida aren't coming to The U. anymore. At least not in the numbers they once did. They are going to the SEC, which has had more players drafted than any other conference for about 100 straight years.

Okay, that's a slight exaggeration. The SEC has actually led all conferences in the number of players drafted for 15 consecutive years.

Last April a record 65 SEC players were taken in the draft.

The same goes for Florida State. Bobby Bowden built it and Jimbo Fisher maintained it, winning a national championnship in 2013. But since Jimbo left for Texas A&M it's all been downhill in Tallahassee. Back in the day Florida State was the cool place to go to school and play football and recruits would come from all over the country just to be a part of it.

Bottom line: The SEC just provides more options than the ACC to get to the NFL. And that's the bottom line.

And this just in: The SEC is about to get even stronger as Texas and Oklahoma are coming aboard in the near future.

I would personally love to see Florida State and Miami return to their former glory. Some of my favorite memories covering the sport are of those classic Florida State-Miami games.

But there's the reality: Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin ain't walking through that door. They're at Alabama and Georgia.

Comments / 0

Related
TMGSports

College Football Plus: On the Verge of Chaos

For a moment on Saturday afternoon, the inmates were running the asylum. Kansas, a 38 point favorite, was not only beating unbeaten Oklahoma, but shutting out the Sooners at halftime. A mediocre Navy team was beating unbeaten and No. 2 ranked Cincinnati. Big Ten bottom feeder Illinois was giving Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 8

We dropped back to 3-3 ATS last week but with a break here or there we could have done better:. **--LSU was a double-digit underdog at home against Florida and, quite frankly, I doubted if the Tigers would at all be interested in this 11 a.m. CT start. Turned out they were, beating Florida 49-42. It wasn’t enough, however to save Ed Orgeron’s job.
FOOTBALL
TMGSports

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 8

After retrieving the empty water bottles and mustard containers that were tossed at the TV last week watching Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss desperately trying to give away a game to Tennessee in the final minute, the Locksmith has regained his composure and is ready to move on. So don’t...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 8

The Line-up 1. Ohio State minus 21 at Indiana. Ohio State needs style points as well as victories. Indiana heading south. Buckeyes roll and cover. Cincinnati needs style points more than Ohio State, but Navy can put together 11 minute drives on the gro7und. Taking the Navy getting the points.
FOOTBALL
TMGSports

Iowa Hopes Grounded. Will Big Ten East Be Next?

Aaron Rodgers dropped an F-bomb on a female Bears fan who flipped him two birds. The White Sox were no-shows in their ALDS series against Houston. The Cubs appear headed for hibernation for the foreseeable future. The Bulls will have to prove their unbeaten pre-season means something in the actual...
IOWA STATE
TMGSports

TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Ed Oregeron

On the surface it makes no sense. The coach wins a national championship with a 14-0 record and a team for the ages. He loses 16 starters from that team, the guts of his coaching staff and then-like everyone else--endures a COVID-19 dominated season, but still finishes with a 5-5 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Gwynne
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Howard Schnellenberger
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Luke Fickell
TMGSports

Extra Points: Does Alabama's loss open up CFP Final Four?

Tony Barnhart (Mr. CFB) and Mark Blaudschun (A Jersey Guy) both love college football, but often have different viewpoints. Topic: CFP's Final Four has been criticized for not being inclusive as the SEC (Alabama) and ACC (Clemson) have dominated. Does Alabama's loss to Texas A&M change that?. Mr. CFB. Here...
ALABAMA STATE
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: Don't Roll Over Tide Yet

It is halftime in the 2021 college football season and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has an undefeated team and Alabama coach Nick Saban does not. It is halftime in the 2021 college football season and Kentucky and Wake Forest have a combined record of 12-0, while Nebraska and Florida State have a combined record of 5-8.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#American Football#Acc#Sec#Huskers
TMGSports

College Football Plus: Big 10 starting to flex its muscles

Don't look now, but here comes the Big 10 after a pandemic year which made last season a quickly forgotten bleep in the conference history. As college football gets into the heart of conference season, the Big Ten East appears to have jumped past the SEC West as the dominant division in college football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
FSU
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: Conference expansion slow down coming?

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson has seen all-or most of it-before. Thompson, who has been the commissioner of the MWC since 1998 has seniority on all the Power 5 commissioners, as well as the four other Group of 5 commissioners. Thompson has watched with more than a modicum of interest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

College FB Plus: Chaos in the ACC

Kelly gives instructions vs. Wisconsin (Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports) Got things figured out in college football do you?. You know who the top teams from each conference, the elite of the elite?. Forget about it. Mama told us there would be weekends like this in college football and now we...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
125
Followers
202
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy