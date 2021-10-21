Letter: Appreciation for support of Danville Lions fundraiser

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO