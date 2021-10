SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP)Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island. Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.

