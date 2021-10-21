CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Dresser To Depart VEON Ltd.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has today announced that long serving General Counsel, Scott Dresser, will be leaving the company effective December 31. Mr. Dresser, who was appointed as Group General Counsel in August 2014, has played a key role in reshaping the organization and its governance and has been central to executing VEON's strategic initiatives, M&A and capital markets transactions. He also successfully navigated the organization through a U.S. DOJ/SEC compliance monitorship which ended in 2019.

In 2018, The Financial Times recognized Mr. Dresser as the top General Counsel in the UK/ Europe and his legal department was named the top in-house legal team in the UK/ Europe.

Mr. Dresser will continue as a strategic advisor to the Chairman of the Board.

Chairman of the Board, Gennady Gazin commented: "Scott has been a key member of the C-suite and a deeply trusted advisor to the Board throughout his time with VEON. We have relied on him throughout immense transformation and thank him for his guidance and leadership. He has developed one of the industry's leading legal teams and leaves behind a great legacy. We thank him personally for his incredible energy, judgment and tenacity and wish him great continued success in his future endeavors."

Chief Executive Officer, Kaan Terzioglu stated: "Scott has been a real cornerstone for the Company and has been instrumental to all strategic initiatives of the Group. I have valued his unique contribution and advice as a key part of the Executive Team and would like to express my personal thanks."

Scott Dresser commented, "Working with VEON's Board of Directors and the Executive Team has been a real privilege. I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of the legal team and the significant transformation we have achieved. I look forward to watching the success and continued growth of the company moving forward."

ABOUT VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit http://www.veon.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Head of Corporate Strategy, Communications & Investor Relations: Alex Bolis ir@veon.com+31 61 3841670

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-dresser-to-depart-veon-ltd-301405380.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

