Nokia To Publish Third-quarter And January-September 2021 Report On 28 October 2021

Nokia to publish third - quarter and January-September 202 1 report on 28 October 2021

21 October 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its third - quarter and January-September 202 1 results on 28 October 20 2 1 at approximately 8 a.m . Finnish time ( EEST ). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q3 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's video webcast will begin on 28 October 2021 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The video webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About NokiaAt Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries :Nokia CommunicationsPhone: +358 10 448 4900Email: press.services@nokia.com

