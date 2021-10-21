Arango has hat trick, leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas

Ricardo Pepi is a unique talent. He really seems to have something special and even in Europe the best clubs have noticed this 18-year-old Texan striker who FC Dallas are protecting like he's worth his weight in gold. It's not just the United States men's national team that has enjoyed his goalscoring feats, and his evident growth has turned the spotlight on as many clubs pay attention to young players as potential transfer targets for the present and the future. This is why between January and June, in the next two market windows, a surprise move cannot be ruled out.

MLS ・ 15 DAYS AGO