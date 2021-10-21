CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Star Gazing Is the Perfect Spiritual Practice

guideposts.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is the Maker of the Bear and Orion, the Pleiades and the constellations of...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

The spiritual work of being in relationship

Over the past few years, several churches and fellowships in the Chequamegon Bay region have completed a book study on Kent Nerburn’s “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” While this book was first published over 25 years ago, it continues to speak to people. It’s the true story of a writer, Kent Nerburn, who is invited to be in relationship with a Native American elder and to write the story of their time together. They encounter challenges several times, yet they both do the hard work of staying in relationship and the result is a timeless book that encourages all to deepen perspectives, challenge stereotypes and see the world through another’s eyes. After Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn completed this book study, Pastor Nancy Hanson contacted Nerburn to see if he would do a presentation. He said yes. The pandemic made this challenging, and several churches and fellowships jumped in to help plan and coordinate. By finding common ground between different faiths and denominations, by being in relationship with one another, we persevered. Nerburn will be presenting to the Chequamegon Bay region on Oct. 28, and this event is free and open to the public.
RELIGION
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Spiritually Speaking

Question: We suddenly found ourselves empty nesters when our last child decided to move to another state for college. Although she had several options locally and could have lived at home, she is happy with her choice. Our house seems so empty. We both volunteer in several organizations around town,...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

Pleasant Valley Baptist extends a warm, special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. Pleasant Valley Baptist is having in-person Sunday morning services. Wednesday in-person Bible study will resume on October 27 at 7 pm. Continue to act wisely and be safe. Pleasant Valley Baptist will...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Jesus’ Presence Is Enough

Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5 (ESV) My eighty-six-year-old mom decided the time had come to downsize from the seniors’ condo in which she lived. The facility she considered a good option to move into would provide her with a small apartment that included a sitting room, an ensuite bedroom, and a tiny kitchen.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Gazing#Spiritual Practice#The Constellations#When Was The Last Time#Night Sky#Pleiades
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
guideposts.org

A Sprinkle of Joy

But let all who take refuge in you be glad; let them ever sing for joy. Spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may rejoice in you.—PSALM 5:11 (NIV) “Please don’t tell us how much we saved with our coupons,” I say to the cashier at the grocery store. “My husband and I like to play a game to see who can guess the amount we save on our grocery bill. It makes grocery shopping fun!” She smiles at me and Jean-Claude, as do all the cashiers when we tell them this.
RELIGION
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
guideposts.org

Miracles Can Happen

The Bible is filled with examples of the marvelous things Jesus did for people. Through faith, they were able to achieve great things. Recognize that the same thing can happen to you. Jesus is the same restorer of courage, the same transformer of people’s souls.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
ledger.news

Star Party 1: Star Gazing in Mokelumne Hill

A hearty bunch of twenty local folks gathered at the Veterans' ball field in Mokelumne Hill for an evening of stargazing on Friday, October 8. Two members of the Stockton Astronomical Society, Doug Christesen and Bill Litle, led the group in a romp through space. Both brought their own telescopes, one 8" and one 12". Rod Hanchet brought his 8" telescope as well.
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA
realchangenews.org

Transgressive spirituality

Even though I once wrote it off as a cute dress-up day for kids, I have come to believe Halloween is the most subversive major holiday in our country and activists and spiritual people should take note of its particular brand of magic. Halloween is a mass outpouring of transgressive costumery, alter-egos and anti-social behavior.
SEATTLE, WA
guideposts.org

Jesus Gives You Joy

Precisely because they have misled my people, saying, “Peace,” when there is no peace. . . . Ezekiel 13:10 (ESV) Though I’ve lived most of my life in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, I’m a fan of southern expressions. To describe the string of high temps lately—the heat dramatically out of character for this area—I might say the day is hot enough to sell ice cubes to a polar bear. Of a savvy salesman, I’d say, “He’s so good at it, he could sell wool socks to a lifeguard.”
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

A Little Less Martha

“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed—or indeed only one.”—Luke 10:41-42 (NIV) It’s easy to become “worried and upset about many things” to the point that you don’t have time to spend on what is most important. Jesus tells us to live simply, to work but not so hard that there is no time for fellowship with Him.
RELIGION
technologynetworks.com

Songbird Brains Show How Practice Makes Perfect

Just as a professional athlete or concert pianist practices daily to hone and refine their physical movements for the best possible performance when it really counts, male zebra finches noodle around and sing slight variations of their courtship calls for most of their waking hours. But when the game is...
ANIMALS
guideposts.org

The Finger of God

Moses and Aaron performed all these wonders before Pharaoh, but the Lord hardened Pharaoh’s heart, and he would not let the Israelites go out of his country.—Exodus 11:10 (NIV) Pharoah's stubbornness and refusal to set the Israelites free led to God punishing him by sending ten plagues to Egypt. But...
RELIGION
thepostathens.com

Chosen Pathways Spiritual Emporium welcomes all spiritualities

Chosen Pathways Spiritual Emporium, 400 E. State St., hosted its Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 23. The day was full of fall-themed goodies and festive costumes. Alongside the fall-filled atmosphere, a spiritual aura filled the shop. The event had treats such as cupcakes, cookies and all things pumpkin available upon...
ATHENS, OH
guideposts.org

Take Care of Your Whole Self

Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God— this is your true and proper worship.—Romans 12:1 (NIV) Be a good steward of your whole self and recognize that taking care of yourself physically...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy