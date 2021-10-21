Star Gazing Is the Perfect Spiritual Practice

Over the past few years, several churches and fellowships in the Chequamegon Bay region have completed a book study on Kent Nerburn’s “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” While this book was first published over 25 years ago, it continues to speak to people. It’s the true story of a writer, Kent Nerburn, who is invited to be in relationship with a Native American elder and to write the story of their time together. They encounter challenges several times, yet they both do the hard work of staying in relationship and the result is a timeless book that encourages all to deepen perspectives, challenge stereotypes and see the world through another’s eyes. After Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn completed this book study, Pastor Nancy Hanson contacted Nerburn to see if he would do a presentation. He said yes. The pandemic made this challenging, and several churches and fellowships jumped in to help plan and coordinate. By finding common ground between different faiths and denominations, by being in relationship with one another, we persevered. Nerburn will be presenting to the Chequamegon Bay region on Oct. 28, and this event is free and open to the public.

