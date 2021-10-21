Jokic scores 27 points, Nuggets beat Suns 110-98

A recent conversation between Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and his star center, Nikola Jokic, about picking his battles wasn’t what one might think. The subject wasn’t when to look to score against Deandre Ayton, Jokic’s counterpart for Wednesday’s season-opener in Phoenix, or when to pass to a teammate. It wasn’t about potentially resting when the load of leading the Nuggets on a nightly basis gets to be a burden after he played in all 82 regular season and playoffs games last season. It was, however, about diaper duty.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO