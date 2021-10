Everybody thinks the U.S. economy slowed down in the third quarter. They don’t agree on how much. The Commerce Department will release its first read on third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. For what it is worth, the median estimate among economists polled by The Wall Street Journal is for a 2.8% annual growth rate. That compares with a 6.7% rate in the second quarter.

