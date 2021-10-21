CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin band covers the ‘classics’

By Chris Hawkes, Commentary
forthoodsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — As far as concerts go, I haven’t actually experienced one for a long time, more than two years exactly. On that day, my girlfriend (Navina Bhatkar) still lived in Colorado, I found myself entering my most despised entertainment venue in Austin to watch one of my favorite bands, Blink...

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
antiMUSIC

Taking Back Sunday Cover Weezer Classic

Taking Back Sunday have shared a video for their cover of the classic Weezer track "My Name Is Jonas", which was released in partnership with Photo Finish Records as part of their continuing 15th anniversary celebration. Bassist Shaun Cooper said of the cover, "In 2019 we were on tour... a...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

E! show ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ to feature two OWA performers

The musical competition show “Clash of the Cover Bands” will feature an unusual Alabama connection this season: Two of the contenders facing off for weekly $10,000 prizes can be seen performing together six days a week at the same coastal venue. “Clash” airs on E!, a pop culture channel under...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
thebluegrasssituation.com

With “Every Breath You Take,” Ashley Monroe and Tyler Cain Cover a Classic

Ashley Monroe’s new project could put a smile on anyone’s face. Together with producer and collaborator Tyler Cain, she’s released The Covers, an EP of five reimagined classics including “Love Hurts,” “More Than Words,” and The Police song performed in this video, “Every Breath You Take.” It’s a celebration of songs that Monroe and Cain both love, with nothing to detract from excellent songwriting. With minimal arrangements and production frills, these two artists captured a pure and innocent expression of admiration in this record.
MUSIC
thesuflyer.com

Classic rock tribute band Janglebachs visits Salisbury – Music Column

Janglebachs performed at Downtown Salisbury on Oct. 1. The band includes guitarist Joe Goulait, bassist Tom McDuffee, keyboardist Steve Rosch, drummer Mike Ross, keyboardist Bob Troutman and percussionist Lois McDuffee, according to the band’s website. The group played a selection of classic rock from the late 1960s and early 1970s....
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
fourpointsnews.com

Vandegrift is Bands of America Austin Regional Champ 2021

On September 25, Vandegrift band and Vision Dance Company competed at Bands of America Austin Regional with 22 other high schools. VHS won the contest and was named BOA Regional champion 2021. The last time the Vipers participated in a marching competition, they were named Grand National Champion at BOA...
HIGH SCHOOL
CMT

Kelsea Ballerini And The Jonas Brothers Cover A Beatles Classic On “Artists Of The Year”

Kelsea Ballerini is getting by with a little help from her friends — and her friends just happen to be the Jonas Brothers. The “Homecoming Queen” songstress was one of this year’s recipients at the CMT Artists of the Year, but she couldn’t be at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center in person to accept her award because she was on the road opening for Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas on tour.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Cover Band#Hear Music#Cover Songs#The Weak Knights
gratefulweb.com

The Band’s Classic Fourth Album, Cahoots, Celebrated With Remixed and Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition

When The Band pulled into the unfinished Bearsville Sounds Studios in Bearsville, New York in early 1971 to record Cahoots, their fourth studio album in as many years, they were still basking in the success of and acclaim for their first three history-making records. The Band’s landmark debut album, July 1968’s Music From Big Pink, drew inspiration from the American roots music melting pot of country, blues, R&B, gospel, soul, rockabilly, the honking tenor sax tradition, hymns, funeral dirges, brass band music, folk and good ol’ rock ’n’ roll to foment a timeless new style that forever changed the course of popular music. When they released their seminal eponymous second album, The Band, the following year in September 1969 – or “The Brown Album,” as it would lovingly be called – not much more was known about the reclusive group. Even so, August 1970’s Stage Fright, recorded over 12 days on the stage of the Woodstock Playhouse in upstate New York, cemented the fulfilled promise of those initial back-to-back albums that solidified The Band as one of the most exciting and revolutionary groups of the late 1960s, who were able to carry their avowed excellence directly into the 1970s without interruption.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ Recap: Like Watching U2, Coldplay in Concert

Clash of the Cover Bands premiered on October 13, and it definitely lived up to expectations. The show began by expressing how it is like a love letter to the groups that created music popular today. The video montage was appropriately set to “Don’t Stop me Now” by Queen. There were videos of the bands performing, along with a few of our celebrity panelists.
MUSIC
Meadville Tribune

Marching Band Fall Classic returns with even more groups

The Marching Band Fall Classic is back and better than ever as it returns Saturday with one of the largest lineups in recent history. Featuring 17 bands from across both Crawford County and surrounding counties, the bigger lineup seems appropriate for the milestone entry of the Classic. This is the 30th annual iteration of the show, with the schedule promising more than four-and-a-half hours of music.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy