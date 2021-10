It’s likely that most of us won’t be trick-or-treating this Halloween, but it’s still good to know which candies rank the highest so we can be sure to pass out the best candy to the people that are! Or just to know which candies are the tastiest in case you want to shut off your lights, refuse to answer the door, turn on a scary movie and eat all the candy yourself. Here’s a tier list ranking of the best Halloween candies— what you do with the candy is up to you.

