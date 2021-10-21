CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Candid conversations to be had at Greek Summit

By Nick McConnell
Daily Nebraskan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to host a Greek Summit to address concerns regarding Greek life, following allegations of sexual assault at multiple fraternities. Chancellor Ronnie Green first detailed the event, which was originally scheduled for Saturday but has since been postponed, at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Faculty Senate’s...

www.dailynebraskan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nebraskan

COLUMN: UNL students deserve work-free breaks

During the past few years of college, I’ve learned to love saying “no.”. As a high school “yes man,” I stretched myself to the brink with clubs, sports, arts and activities. But the thing about college is that rather than stretching you, it has a tendency to snap you. Therefore, in my time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I’ve prided myself on my ability to turn away, even when it’s not the most conventional.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

TRIO Thirty Talk podcast highlights campus resources for UNL students

From the Campus Recreation Center to Counseling and Psychological Services, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln tries to provide a wide variety of resources to help its students succeed. Many students, however, might not know about the resources available or don’t know how to access them. Brian Stutz, an academic outreach specialist...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Letter from the Editor: Recognize the importance of taking breaks

The past two years have felt like this constant roller coaster of highs and lows; where one moment can be on an upward trajectory, and the next is a vertical drop into a pit of despair. Each day it feels like there is something new to worry about, something new...
LINCOLN, NE
Summit Daily News

Q&A: Summit school board 2-year candidates discuss their views on academics, equity and COVID-19 protocols

How will you address falling test scores and parent concerns that academics aren’t a priority?. COVID-19 has highlighted the opportunity gap for our students. We are seeing this across the country, and Summit is not exempt. As we dig into the data from our standardized tests (Colorado Measures of Academic Success, Northwest Evaluation Association, etc.), we see a growing opportunity/achievement gap. This is not OK. Our student population has changed a lot in the past 20 years. Our systems, supports and curriculum need to be evaluated and improved to be responsive to those changes. We have committed to teach every child, every day by providing the equitable supports they need. I am confident that we have talented, dedicated professionals in our schools, and with the leadership of our superintendent, we are setting clear goals and measurable objectives to lean into solutions.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
Daily Nebraskan

ASUN officially adds equity to diversity, inclusion committee name

The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed a bylaw amendment, four appointments and tabled an emergency piece of legislation at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night. The bylaw amendment changes the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
LINCOLN, NE
thebrownandwhite.com

Greek PREP program prepares students for Greek life

The Greek Pre-Recruitment Education Program (PREP), implemented by the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, prepares potential new members for fraternity and sorority recruitment in the spring. Lehigh’s pre-recruitment programming changed between the fall of 2019 and 2020. Focused on Lehigh drinking culture, the previous alcohol-based “Greek Pregame” program educated...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy