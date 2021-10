Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) is scheduled to report its Q3 2021 results on Tuesday, October 19. We expect J&J to report revenues and earnings slightly above the consensus estimates. The pharmaceuticals sales will likely be driven by continued market share gains for its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Darzalex, and immunology drugs, Stelara and Tremfya, along with increased contribution from its Covid-19 vaccine. The Medical Devices business is likely to see higher sales growth with a rise in total procedures volume. We expect the company to navigate well based on these trends over the latest quarter. Not only do we believe J&J will post Q3 results slightly above the street expectation, we find JNJ stock to be attractive at the current levels, and it is likely to rise post Q3 results. Our forecast indicates that J&J’s valuation is around $200 per share, which is 26% higher than the current market price of around $159. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Johnson & Johnson Pre-Earnings has additional details.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO