CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nekoosa, WI

The Story Behind the Lido Golf Club

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8tBb_0cXsRxJE00
A rendering of the Lido. Sand Valley Golf Resort

NEKOOSA, Wis. (AP) — A classic old golf course — The Lido — is being resurrected 1,000 miles from the original with the assistance of a video game and GPS-guided tractors.

The Lido at Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin is perhaps the most ambitious project the golf course-developing Keiser family has undertaken. They aim to make an exact recreation of the original course on Long Island, New York, down to bunker positioning, fairway contours, even directional orientation.

All that will be missing is the Atlantic Ocean.

The original The Lido Golf Club opened in 1917 and was considered in the same company as Royal Dornoch, Ballybunion, Pine Valley Shinnecock and National Golf Links as among the best golf course designs in the world. The course was designed by architect C.B. Macdonald and included three holes inspired by entries in a golf architecture design competition in Country Life magazine. One contest winner was Alister MacKenzie, considered one of the greatest golf architects ever.

The Lido fell into disrepair during the Great Depression and closed when the land was taken over by the U.S. Navy during World War II.

It has since become the holy grail of lost golf courses, dubbed “The greatest course you’ll never play” by Golf Channel.

“It was up there in thin air,” said Michael Keiser, who is leading the Wisconsin project with his brother Chris.

Because the original course had to be manufactured — 2 million cubic yards of sand were brought in to fill marshes on Long Island — extensive plans were filed then, providing lots of detail about the design.

Michael and Chris’ father, Mike Keiser, who developed Bandon Dunes along the Oregon coast, had wanted to replicate The Lido after reading George Bahto’s C.B. Macdonald biography, “The Evangelist of Golf.”

After consulting with Bahto, Keiser considered resurrecting it with the Old Macdonald Course at Bandon Dunes before deciding to make that an homage to Macdonald and construction engineer Seth Raynor. A similar homage to The Lido, Ballyshear Golf Links, was designed by Gil Hanse and recently opened in Thailand at The Ban Rakat Club.

The Keisers’ idea of recreating The Lido was abandoned until Michael began digging around for information on the old course that had intrigued his father.

“During COVID, I went down one of these rabbit holes of studying the Lido and convincing myself that it was as good as some of the people saw and thought it was,” he said.

Peter Flory, a financial consultant and part-time golf historian, had created a detailed version of The Lido using the video game The Golf Club. Flory pored through photos and other historical information, creating a digital duplicate that turned into the blueprint for replication.

And the Keiser Family already had what they thought was the perfect spot to attempt the recreation.

Sand Valley was built on dunes that were once the bottom of a glacial lake. The terrain was good for the earth moving and shaping needed to resurrect The Lido.

The Keisers enlisted Tom Doak and Brian Schneider to build the course to exact specifications, using GPS-guided tractors that can grade down to the millimeter.

“What Tom and Brian do is they have these great routings on beautiful pieces of property where they don’t have to do a whole lot,” Michael Keiser said. “They have to touch every square inch here. It’s this high-intensity creative focus over every square inch.”

The Lido is being built just north of Sand Valley and Mammoth Dunes, among high-level courses in Wisconsin that include Whistling Straight, Blackwolf Run, Erin Hills and Sentryworld.

“I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say it’s going to be one of the most anticipated new course launchings in history,” said Rob Jansen, executive director of the Wisconsin State Golf Association.

The Lido will be a private course with access for resort guests. It will open for 13 holes of preview play next summer and fully open in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Golf Glance: CJ Cup takes on The Summit Club

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Shriners Children's Open (Sungjae Im) THIS WEEK: The CJ Cup @ Summit, Las Vegas, Oct. 14-17 Course: The Summit Club (Par 72, 7,431 yards) Purse:$9.75M (Winner: $1.755M) Defending Champion:...
GOLF
Dadeville Record

Russell Lands unveils Wicker Point Golf Club

Russell Lands released the name and logo of the new Coore & Crenshaw golf course under construction. Wicker Point Golf Club is the official name of the course and clubhouse currently under construction and expected to open in the summer of 2023. “It is the centerpiece of Lake Martin’s newest...
GOLF
Tacoma News Tribune

Sand Valley resurrecting The Lido Golf Club in Wisconsin

A classic old golf course — The Lido — is being resurrected 1,000 miles from the original with the assistance of a video game and GPS-guided tractors. The Lido at Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin is perhaps the most ambitious project the golf course-developing Keiser family has undertaken. They aim to make an exact recreation of the original course on Long Island, New York, down to bunker positioning, fairway contours, even directional orientation.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA Today

Photos: Belvedere Golf Club in Michigan, a restored classic

Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix, Michigan, is a prime example of old-school cool and charm that shouldn’t be missed by any golf architecture fans looking to play a classic course that has been beautifully restored. Built by William Watson in 1927, Belvedere had seen trees encroach into playing lines and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Nekoosa, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
City
Nekoosa, WI
City
Oregon, WI
Sports Illustrated

Fairway View: Angeles National Golf Club

Located on the outskirts of Los Angeles at the base of Angeles National Forest in San Fernando Valley, the Steve Nicklaus-designed daily-fee course opened in 2004 and features a desert-style layout. See why this course was ranked by Travel + Leisure Golf magazine as One of the Top 30 Best...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Williamson Source

Westhaven Golf Club Members Have Access to Golf Beyond Westhaven

Westhaven Golf Club is owned by Southern Land Company and since 2018 the club has been managed by Troon – the world’s largest professional club management company. Troon provides services to over 470+ golf courses around the world with the goal to create extraordinary guest and member experiences through personalized service, consistency, and uncompromising attention to detail.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Worcester Golf Club Sticks with Toro

Worcester Golf and Country Club, which is only a few minutes from Worcester city centre, has stuck with Toro in a bid to resolve some noise issues the club was experiencing cutting certain greens. When course manager Karl Williams joined in at the beginning of April this year to oversee...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Raynor
Person
Brian Schneider
westchestermagazine.com

Historic Golf Match Replayed at The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club

Yale and Columbia re-play first intercollegiate golf match in the U.S | Photo by Joe Epstein. The 125th anniversary of the first intercollegiate golf match brings Columbia and Yale to the oldest, continuously existing golf club in America. The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club in Hastings celebrated the 125th anniversary of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Are you allowed to use a golf club to replace the FLAGSTICK?

When you reach the green and you take the flagstick out, sometimes you put the pin down too far away and it would waste time to put it back in for another player's shot on to the green. In the video below, posted by golfrules_questions, a player is chipping on...
GOLF
WMBF

Drinks with Danyel: Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament at Myrtlewood Golf Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Myrtlewood Men’s Senior Golf League continues their partnership with Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Myrtlewood Golf Course to support children with critical illnesses. This golf tournament is happening Wednesday, October 20th at 9am. Misty Farmer, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® South Carolina, “We are excited about our...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golfmagic.com

PlayMoreGolf finds UK golf clubs 35% DOWN on golf course utilisation

New data from PlayMoreGolf, indicates that some clubs are starting to see golf course utilisation reduce to as low as 35% - despite the ‘boom’ in popularity over the past 16 months. Despite the dip in playing frequency, golf clubs are reporting that they are in their best financial health...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Golf Club#Golf Channel#Ap#Gps#The Lido Golf Club#Royal Dornoch#National Golf Links#Country Life#The U S Navy#Bahto Keiser#The Old Macdonald Course
golfbusinessnews.com

Hillier Hopkins launches annual golf club survey

Chartered accountants firm Hillier Hopkins has launched its annual survey of golf clubs in partnership with the Golf Club Secretary newsletter and the UK Golf Federation. The survey will explore every aspect of managing and operating a golf club, including the average age of members, waiting lists, the number of rounds played, and the average cost of green fees.
GOLF
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hoffmann acquires Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Estero

The Hoffmann Family of Companies has added a third golf course to its ever-expanding portfolio. The Naples-based conglomerate acquired the 18-hole Old Corkscrew Golf Club on 275 wooded acres in Estero for an undisclosed sale price. The new acquisition comes three weeks after Hoffmann acquired Old Collier Golf Club in...
ESTERO, FL
golfbusinessnews.com

PlayMore Golf expands club acquisition team

the UK’s largest flexible membership offering, has expanded its Club Acquisition team with the appointment of new staff member George Hannah. Hannah, who is responsible for the growth of PlayMore Golf’s network in the South of England, brings over eight years of experience within the golf industry, having worked at The Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, working as an event manager in the golf team, before a move to a commercial role for the wider estate.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Golf Glance: CJ Cup takes on The Summit Club

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Shriners Children's Open (Sungjae Im) THIS WEEK: The CJ Cup @ Summit, Las Vegas, Oct. 14-17 Course: The Summit Club (Par 72, 7,431 yards) Purse:$9.75M (Winner: $1.755M) Defending Champion:...
GOLF
Las Vegas Herald

Golf Glance: CJ Cup takes on The Summit Club

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Shriners Children's Open (Sungjae Im) THIS WEEK: The CJ Cup @ Summit, Las Vegas, Oct. 14-17 Course: The Summit Club (Par 72, 7,431 yards) Purse:$9.75M (Winner: $1.755M) Defending Champion:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Birmingham Star

Golf Glance: CJ Cup takes on The Summit Club

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Shriners Children's Open (Sungjae Im) THIS WEEK: The CJ Cup @ Summit, Las Vegas, Oct. 14-17 Course: The Summit Club (Par 72, 7,431 yards) Purse:$9.75M (Winner: $1.755M) Defending Champion:...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy